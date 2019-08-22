Menu

Night Eagle trim revealed for Jeep Renegade and Compass

Motors | Published:

New grades add darkened trim to pair of SUVs, with order books now open

Jeep has brought a darker side to its Renegade and Compass ranges with new Night Eagle grades.

This trim level adds a number of dark styling tweaks to both SUVs in a bid to deliver a ‘bolder and sportier look’.

(Jeep)

For the Renegade, Night Eagle specification brings a variety of gloss black highlights. Its grille surround, 18-inch alloy wheels and exterior badges are finished in the hue, while matching interior accents feature alongside black upholstery. A model-specific emblem completes the look.

Based on the Longitude grade, equipment highlights for the Renegade Night Eagle include an 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, dual-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control. Metallic paint is also available for no additional cost. Petrol engines include a 1.0-litre, 118bhp unit and a 1.3-litre, 148bhp motor. The sole diesel is a 118bhp 1.6-litre powertrain.

(Jeep)

Pricing for the Jeep Renegade Night Eagle begins at £23,445.

The Compass Night Eagle receives very similar additions to the Renegade, with its grille, fog lights and window surrounds finished in gloss black — while the same treatment is applied to its badges. Two-tone black and aluminium 18-inch alloys are included, along with model-specific badging.

(Jeep)

Also based on Longitude, the Compass features the same infotainment package as the Renegade. A sole 1.4-litre, 138bhp petrol is offered, while two diesels are available — a 1.6-litre, 118bhp unit and a 2.0-litre, 138bhp option. The petrol and former diesel are available with two-wheel-drive and a manual gearbox, with the latter black-pump car sending its power to all four wheels via an automatic transmission

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available from £27,730. Order books for both cars are now open.

