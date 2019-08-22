Advertising
Hyundai teases 1970s-inspired all-electric ‘45’ concept
South Korean firm has announced the first details of a new EV concept to be revealed next month
Hyundai has teased a retro-inspired all-electric concept that it says will demonstrate the firm’s focus on the future of car design.
Dubbed ‘45’, the only image released so far shows a boxy hatchback shape with a full-width LED bar at its centre.
In a short clip shared by the manufacturer, the bar displays a brief light show on start-up, hinting that complex animations could be used for indicating, braking, or even displaying messages.
The South Korean car maker says that the concept’s styling is inspired by its first-ever car, the Pony, which was released in 1974. It will mark a ‘symbolic milestone’ for its future electric vehicle designs.
The new corporate design is called ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which Hyundai says represents a buyer’s emotional response to design and the firm’s commitment to ‘innovative mobility solutions’.
The Hyundai 45 concept will be fully unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10.
