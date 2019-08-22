Hyundai teases 1970s-inspired all-electric ‘45’ concept

Hyundai has teased a retro-inspired all-electric concept that it says will demonstrate the firm’s focus on the future of car design.

Dubbed ‘45’, the only image released so far shows a boxy hatchback shape with a full-width LED bar at its centre.

In a short clip shared by the manufacturer, the bar displays a brief light show on start-up, hinting that complex animations could be used for indicating, braking, or even displaying messages.

#Hyundai Motor Company will showcase the new EV Concept 『45』 at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Inspired by the first model in the 1970s, the concept car will act as a symbolic milestone. Learn more: https://t.co/yrFzkFxIA8#IAA #Frankfurt #conceptcar #electric pic.twitter.com/7Kv56bTGRP — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) August 22, 2019

The South Korean car maker says that the concept’s styling is inspired by its first-ever car, the Pony, which was released in 1974. It will mark a ‘symbolic milestone’ for its future electric vehicle designs.

The new corporate design is called ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which Hyundai says represents a buyer’s emotional response to design and the firm’s commitment to ‘innovative mobility solutions’.

The Hyundai 45 concept will be fully unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10.