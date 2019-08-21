The new Audi RS6 Avant is a 592bhp mild-hybrid monster

Audi has revealed the latest variant of its RS6 Avant, with the performance estate benefitting from mild-hybrid technology for the first time.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 592bhp and 800Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the RS6 Avant is capable of going from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, with its top speed restricted to 155mph as standard.

(Audi)

Coupled to this eight-cylinder engine is a 48v mild-hybrid system, which improves efficiency by switching off the engine when the driver lifts off the throttle and runs the car off an on-board battery. Audi claims fuel savings of up to 0.8 litres per 62 miles.

To cope with the increased power, a number of chassis enhancements have been made to the car. The body is 20mm lower than the regular A6 at standstill — with its air suspension system lowering the car a further 10mm to enhance aerodynamics at speeds above 74mph. A lift mode has been introduced to raise the car’s ride height in lower speed driving in order to scale pronounced bumps in the road.

(Audi)

A number of selectable drive modes are available, including the model-exclusive RS mode. This brings up RS-specific displays on the car’s virtual cockpit system, while also priming the gearbox, engine and chassis for high-performance driving in an instant.

Helping bring the car to a halt is a newly-developed carbon-ceramic brake system, housed in 21-inch alloy wheels as standard — with 22-inch units available optionally.

Advertising

(Audi)

Visual tweaks to the car include flared wheel arches, a more aggressive front bumper design and a new valance at the rear of the car — with two large exhaust exits completing the racy new look.

Inside the car, tweaks have been made to distinguish it as an RS model. Larger paddles feature behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel, while the car’s seats are finished in Valcona leather with ‘RS’ embossed onto the backrest. Model-specific badging features throughout, too.

Pricing and specifications for the new Audi RS6 Avant have yet to be confirmed, though expect to hear more as an early 2020 market launch gets closer.