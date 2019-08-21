Porsche shares first teaser image of all-electric Taycan’s interior

Porsche has teased the interior of its first all-electric model, with the car set to be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.

The image came as part of an announcement that the Taycan will be the first car to come with Apple Music integrated into the infotainment system.

(Porsche)

Further details have been released about the system, which has custom voice control that allows the driver to request songs, playlists or radio stations within Apple Music. Porsche will also curate its own playlists for Taycan owners, include three years of complimentary in-car data and up to six months free subscription to Apple Music.

The integrated system is also compatible with Apple Digital Masters, which allows engineers to upload ultra-high-quality audio files to Apple Music. Porsche says that, when paired with the Burmester surround sound system, the Taycan delivers ‘studio-quality sound for an unparalleled listening experience’.

Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: “Porsche and Apple Music fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation.

“Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan.”

When the Porsche Taycan goes on sale before the end of the year, it will have an all-electric powertrain producing 592bhp, a new fast-charging architecture, and a battery capacity of 90kWh.