Mercedes-Benz reveals all-electric EQV MPV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the second model in its all-electric EQ range in the form of the EQV.

The MPV’s electric powertrain makes 201bhp and is powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, which has been stored beneath the floor to maximise interior space. It’s said to be capable of covering 250 miles on a single charge, and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent “in less than an hour” at a fast-charging station.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Though global markets will have the option of two wheelbases, the UK will only get the extra-long wheelbase version which is fitted with eight seats as standard.

The EQV will use Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, which is adapted for all-electric vehicles to show information such as charge levels and energy flow. Its sat nav can also locate nearby public charging points.

The technical highlights include a range of 405 kilometres (provisional figures) and the rapid charging of the high-voltage battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than an hour. The Mercedes-Benz EQV also offers ultimate comfort in the interior and unparalleled flexibility. pic.twitter.com/HVpY5v8gLY — Daimler AG (@Daimler) August 20, 2019

UK trim levels have yet to be revealed, but each version looks set to receive 18-inch alloy wheels and air suspension, along with design details to distinguish it as an all-electric EQ model.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “Our MPVs meet the highest standards in terms of functionality and variability. The EQV also does not compromise in this respect. It offers comfortable handling, dynamic electro-aesthetics, intuitive operation and generous space – and all locally emissions-free.

(Mercedes-Benz)

“This means that it offers all of the typical qualities of the brand and segment that our customers expect, whether as a family car or a shuttle vehicle with a lounge-like character.”

Pricing will be revealed closer to launch, but expect the EQV to be available from around £60,000 when sales begin next spring.