Advertising
Mercedes-Benz reveals all-electric EQV MPV
The second EV in Mercedes’ EQ line-up has been revealed, with a 250-mile range claimed
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the second model in its all-electric EQ range in the form of the EQV.
The MPV’s electric powertrain makes 201bhp and is powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, which has been stored beneath the floor to maximise interior space. It’s said to be capable of covering 250 miles on a single charge, and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent “in less than an hour” at a fast-charging station.
Though global markets will have the option of two wheelbases, the UK will only get the extra-long wheelbase version which is fitted with eight seats as standard.
The EQV will use Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, which is adapted for all-electric vehicles to show information such as charge levels and energy flow. Its sat nav can also locate nearby public charging points.
UK trim levels have yet to be revealed, but each version looks set to receive 18-inch alloy wheels and air suspension, along with design details to distinguish it as an all-electric EQ model.
Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “Our MPVs meet the highest standards in terms of functionality and variability. The EQV also does not compromise in this respect. It offers comfortable handling, dynamic electro-aesthetics, intuitive operation and generous space – and all locally emissions-free.
Advertising
“This means that it offers all of the typical qualities of the brand and segment that our customers expect, whether as a family car or a shuttle vehicle with a lounge-like character.”
Pricing will be revealed closer to launch, but expect the EQV to be available from around £60,000 when sales begin next spring.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.