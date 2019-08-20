Aston Martin teases upcoming DBX in new video

A new glimpse at Aston Martin’s upcoming DBX has been offered in a fresh video.

Posted to Twitter by the firm’s chief executive, Andy Palmer, the clip gives little away about the car — but does present a frontal silhouette and a number of design details.

Its large SUV stance is easy to see, while the trademark wide Aston Martin grille glistens in the video. This is flanked by two hollow daytime running lights, along with soft-shaped headlights as seen on a number of the British luxury manufacturer’s models.

There’s no word yet on an exact reveal date for the DBX, with Palmer simply Tweeting “coming soon” alongside the video. It’s possible it could make an appearance at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show, though an unveiling later in the year is more likely.

Set to arrive on the market in 2020, the Aston Martin DBX will be produced in the UK at a newly-built facility in St Athan, Wales. The site has produced a pre-production example of the car ahead of customer cars heading onto the line, while 750 jobs have been created with the opening of the new facility.

(Aston Martin)

Speaking following the completion of this pre-production car, Palmer said: “This is an exciting time for Aston Martin Lagonda.

“Our second luxury manufacturing facility is now producing cars and is ready to go into full production in the first half of 2020. Our facilities and manufacturing teams have done an outstanding job in getting the factory ready almost a year before full production starts, on time and on budget.”