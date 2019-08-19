Open-top McLaren hypercar confirmed for 2020 arrival

McLaren has confirmed a new entry in its hypercar ‘Ultimate Series’ line-up — an open-top roadster.

Set to arrive in 2020, the yet-to-be-named car will be the fourth Ultimate Series car, following on from 2013’s P1, 2018’s Senna and the upcoming Speedtail.

Limited to a production run of 399 examples, the open cockpit vehicle is said to be a road cart first and foremost — rather than being designed for pure track usage.

A teaser image of the car shows a silhouette uniform with the rest of McLaren’s current range. Thin head- and taillights and are clear to see, while contours down the side of the car give it a side profile resembling that of the 720S supercar.

Mechanical details are scarce at the moment, though McLaren has confirmed the car will utilise a variant of the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine it deploys across its range. Its specification is said to be similar to that of the Senna, which produces 789bhp.

Lightweight. Powerful. Agile. The lightest road car ever produced by McLaren Automotive. The purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure. The ultimate roadster. More coming soon …#McLaren #UltimateSeries pic.twitter.com/wSe9GssFRS — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) August 16, 2019

Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive chief executive, said: “At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track.

“Our two current ultimate series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels.”

Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the upcoming open-cockpit McLaren, though the firm says it’s likely to sit between the £750,000 Senna and £2.1m Speedtail.