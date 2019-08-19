Mercedes sparks more life into A and B Class with plug-in hybrid models

Mercedes has unveiled a pair of plug-in hybrid versions of its popular A and B Class models.

Badged A250e and B250e respectively, the pair utilise the same 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 75kW electric motor and 15.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Driven through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain develops 215bhp and 450Nm overall. It means that despite the compact engine, the A350e will go from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds, topping out at 146mph. In terms of all-electric range, Mercedes claims that the A Class will cover between 37 and 42 miles before all of the charge is depleted.

(Mercedes)

>

It also claims that the A350e will return up to 188.3mpg combined, with CO2 emissions between 33-34g/km.

A saloon version of the A Class hybrid will also be available, offering up slightly slower performance compared to the hatch – 0-60mph takes 6.5 seconds – though the pair share the same top speed. Economy is up, however, to 201.7mpg, though emissions worsen a touch to between 32-33g/km CO2.

The B Class is ever-so-slightly slower owing to its larger size, with 0-60mph taking 6.6 seconds. The all-electric range is reduced too, falling to between 35 and 42 miles. Economy-wise, the B Class should return a claimed 176.5mpg and emit between 32-36g/km CO2.

(Mercedes)

Mercedes claims that the plug-in hybrids can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in one hour and 45 minutes via a 7.4kW wallbox. Via a DC fast charger, the battery can be brought from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.

Prices for the A250e start at £32,500 for the hatchback and £33,100 for the saloon, while the B250e will commence at £33,700. Order books are expected to open in October, with first deliveries due to start early next year.