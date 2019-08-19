Lamborghini unveils special-edition Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster

Lamborghini has revealed its ultra-exclusive Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster at Monterey Car Week in America.

Limited to just 63 units, with that figure commemorating the company’s founding year of 1963, it’s powered by a V12 engine producing 759bhp. As a result, the Aventador can hit 0-60mph in under three seconds before heading to a top speed of 217mph.

(Lamborghini)

Unique features to the 63 model include orange details and matt titanium wheels with highlighted central locking plates.

The roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors are finished in carbon fibre, while a unique ‘63’ livery has been applied to the car. ‘1 of 63’ numbered plates finish the look.

The Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster Grigio Acheso steals the spotlight on the Concept Lawn at the @PebbleConcours. The new limited-edition masterpiece is a new expression of exclusivity.#Lamborghini #AventadorSVJ63Roadster #MontereyCarWeek #PebbleBeach pic.twitter.com/eLdNQZl7w3 — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 19, 2019

Inside, there are three colour schemes finished from Alcantara, and a variety of carbon fibre elements are used throughout the cockpit. A badge on the steering wheel also showcases the car’s limited-edition nature.

Carbon-fibre sports seats fitted inside are finished in white cross stitching too, and there are further ‘63’ logos on the seats too.

All examples of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 have already been sold, despite just being revealed, with deliveries expected to commence from 2020 onwards.