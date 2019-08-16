Pricing and specifications for upgraded Mitsubishi L200 revealed

Mitsubishi’s new L200 is now on sale, with pricing and specifications revealed for the upgraded pick-up.

Kicking off the range is the 4Life Club Cab, with a £21,515 exc. VAT starting price. Standard equipment includes a colour-keyed front bumper, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and support for Bluetooth devices.

(Mitsubishi)

Upgrading to Double Cab, which is available from £22,715 exc. VAT, adds 16-inch alloys, cruise control, electric rear windows and rear bench seating.

Following that, Warrior specification brings a huge boost in equipment. Super select 4WD features, along with safety equipment such as forward collision mitigation and lane departure. Exterior enhancements include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and taillights, privacy glass and model-specific door decals.

(Mitsubishi)

Inside the car, a touchscreen infotainment system features, along with a leather steering wheel and gear stick, plus piano black and silver detailing throughout. Pricing for this model begins at £26,400 exc. VAT.

Next up, Barbarian spec adds mechanical upgrades in the form of hill descent control and off-road mode. Inside, leather-upholstery features along with heated front seats, mood lighting and illuminated door sills. Model-specific door decals complete the package, which is available from £29,300 exc. VAT.

Advertising

(Mitsubishi)

Topping the range is Barbarian X, starting at £32,200 exc. VAT. Safety features added here include a 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, a mis-acceleration prevention system and automatic high beams.

Visual upgrades include a Barbarian X decal set, LED number plate lights and LED front fog lamps. Inside the car, a heated steering wheel is added along with model-specific floor mats and illuminated sills.

(Mitsubishi)

Every variant of the new Mitsubishi L200 is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 148bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both automatic and manual gearboxes are on offer for the pick-up, with power sent through all four wheels.