Dacia Duster range bolstered with new entry-level engine
Entry-level TCe 100 petrol engine joins line-up, with SUV’s starting price rising to £10,995
Dacia has bolstered its Duster SUV range with a new entry-level petrol engine.
Replacing the previous SCe 115 motor, the TCe 100 is a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine sending 99bhp and 260Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.
Dacia says this power unit delivers better performance and improved efficiency, though starting prices have risen from £9,995 to £10,995 as a result of its introduction. The engine is available on Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels, with prices topping out at £13,995.
It’s said to return 48.7-49.5mpg and emit 126g/km of CO2 regardless of its trim level, while sending the car from 0-60mph in 12.3 seconds and on to a 104mph top speed.
The rest of the Duster range is unaffected by the slight change, meaning more powerful TCe 130 and 150 petrol engines are still offered alongside a sole diesel — the Blue dCi 115.
Owned by Renault, the firm will be expecting the new power unit to continue a successful run of sales for the Duster. It says registrations of the SUV have risen 89 per cent year-to-date in 2019 compared with 2018, though last year did see the second-generation car introduced, with 10,000 new examples apparently sold so far this year.
Order books are now open for the Dacia Duster TCe 100, with deliveries to follow imminently.
