Aston Martin reveals garage design service

Ever dreamt of having a garage designed around your car? Aston Martin could make that a reality.

With its newly-unveiled Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs division, the British luxury car manufacturer is expanding into architecture — offering a service for clients to have bespoke buildings created.

Having recently designed the 66-storey Aston Martin Residences in Miami, a team of designers lead by the firm’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, will be on hand to create an ‘automotive gallery’ for clients — effectively a garage designed around their own Aston vehicle — or even an entire house, dubbed an ‘Automotive Lair’.

Reichman said: “Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car. Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art. This is now achievable with this new offering.

“For the car enthusiast the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like, takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level.”

Pricing for such a service has not been revealed, though Aston Martin will listen to requests from customers through its Partnership Team. In a handful of concept images, it has envisioned structures designed around its upcoming Valkyrie hypercar and classic DB4 Zagato, amongst others.

Sebastien Delmaire, Aston Martin partnerships director, said: “Aston Martin has decades of expertise in staging cars in order to present them at their absolute best but also understands the importance of storage and maintenance of these living, breathing machines:

“Automotive Galleries can even be designed to fit the era if a customer has a heritage car. We are able to cover every requirement, whether it is to display single cars as pieces of automotive art or a full collection of cars in a private museum. These spaces provide an opportunity for people to create their own unique world where they can share their passion for cars with their guests. The opportunities are endless.”