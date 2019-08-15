Rolls-Royce unveils limited-run Ghost Zenith collection

Rolls-Royce has unveiled an incredibly limited-run Zenith collection for the Ghost, with just 50 units slated for production.

Based on the Ghost, the oldest offering in its range, Rolls-Royce says this collection offers the most bespoke options of any car in the model’s line-up yet.

(Rolls-Royce)

It’s believed this is effectively the swansong for the British firm’s entry model in its current guise before a new generation arrives in 2020. The Ghost has been in production in this form since 2009, albeit with a facelift along the way.

The Zenith takes inspiration from the 200EX concept revealed in 2009, which would go into production as the Ghost later that year. In fact, an ingot features in the centre console from that car’s original Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet ornament.

(Rolls-Royce)

Engravings of the Ghost Zenith’s name can be found in its own Spirit of Ecstasy, along with its clock, while new illuminated door pockets introduced too. On top of that, its rear seats are embroidered in a fashion that pays homage to the 1907 Silver Ghost.

Both standard and long-wheelbase variants of the Ghost are available in Zenith guise, though Rolls-Royce hasn’t revealed pricing for the car. Order books are open, though will be closed ‘imminently’ — so now might be the time to search for that loose change behind the sofa.