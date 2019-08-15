MSO reveals its first McLaren GT makeover

McLaren Special Operations has revealed its first take on the upcoming GT ahead of the supercar hitting showrooms.

The personalisation arm of British firm McLaren, MSO has treated the new mid-engine grand tourer to a bespoke look in order to showcase what it can do to potential customers.

(McLaren)

It has developed a new paint colour for the car – MSO Defined Flux Silver — which makes its debut on this showcase vehicle. That’s contrasted by MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite paint applied on a number of exterior trim pieces — including the side skirts, front splitter and win mirrors. The arm’s Bright Pack brings chrome upper window surrounds, a polished titanium exhaust finisher and gloss black diamond-cut wheels to complete the look.

Inside the car, Flux White and Satin Graphite leather upholstery is used throughout the cabin along with MSO Bespoke Geoform stitching — which is said to be inspired by the canopy design of the British Museum.

Introducing the McLaren GT by MSO. Re-imagining the spirit of traditional Grand Touring. Join us this Sunday at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for this stunning cars’ public debut. #McLarenGTxMSO pic.twitter.com/KsENkw96GU — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) August 14, 2019

MSO logos have been debossed into the headrests and leather sills, while carbon fibre infused with silver is utilised for the gear shift paddles and steering wheel clasp. Finally, an Electrochromic roof, bespoke floormats and a Flux Silver key to match the car are all included.

Under the skin, the car’s mechanicals remain the same — meaning it still features a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 612bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to deliver a 0-60mph time of three seconds flat.

(McLaren)

The McLaren GT by MSO will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18th.