Lexus LC Limited Edition revealed with unique paint colour

Lexus has expanded its flagship LC’s range with a striking new option — the Limited Edition.

Despite its name, the Japanese firm hasn’t confirmed if numbers will be restricted for this new trim level, though it does boast a specification that’s new to the line-up.

First up is that eye-catching ‘Terrane Khaki’ paint colour, which Lexus says “sets off the car’s seductive lines”. Adding to that is a set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels with a two-tone finish.

Hop inside the car, and you’re met with a new interior combination too. The car’s seats are covered in a ‘Saddle Tan’ leather, with a darker brown hue used for its Alcantara door panel inserts.

Contrasting this is the use of black leather for the car’s steering wheel, dashboard and centre console — with brown stitching also deployed. Completing the package is a set of customised scuff plates on both door sills, featuring a laser-cut design said to be inspired by the LC’s brake lights.

Equipment levels stay the same despite the new aesthetic. Highlights include Lexus’ Safety System+ — adding the likes of adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and lane keep assist among others — satellite navigation, a 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, dual-zone climate control and a glass roof.

Both of the LC’s powertrains are available on the Limited Edition — though neither have been mechanically altered. That means the hybrid 500h still utilises a 3.5-litre V6 paired with an electric motor to deliver 354bhp and 348Nm of torque to deliver a 4.8 second 0-60mph time.

Those looking for a more back-to-basics solution can opt for the 500 — powered by a naturally-aspirate, 5.0-litre V8 producing 457bhp and 530Nm of torque. It’s capable of 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds.

Pricing for the Lexus LC Limited Edition has yet to be revealed, though expect a significant jump over the standard car’s £78,150 going rate. Order books are to open imminently, with first deliveries expected to begin in November.