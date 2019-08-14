Volkswagen reveals T-Roc Cabriolet SUV

Volkswagen is introducing a convertible version of its T-Roc SUV, making it the only model in its segment available without a fixed roof.

The German firm says the model will combine ‘strikingly extroverted design’ with the raised driving characteristics of an SUV and unique driving experience of a convertible. The T-Roc Cabriolet will replace the Golf and Beetle convertibles as the only drop top in the Volkswagen range.

(VW)

A traditional soft top will be fitted that takes nine seconds to open and can operate while the vehicle is driving at up to 18mph.

To protect occupants in the event of a crash when the roof is down, Volkswagen has fitted roll-over protection that springs out from behind the rear headrests when the vehicle senses it is about to roll over, while a reinforced windscreen frame provides extra protection.

At launch, two petrol engines will be available — one a 113bhp, 1.0-litre engine and the other a 148bhp 1.5-litre unit. Two trim levels will be offered, called Design and R-Line, with UK pricing and specification to be revealed later.

Expect to hear more information on the car following the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, taking place from September 12 to 22.