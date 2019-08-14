Prices announced for 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV

Mercedes-Benz has announced UK pricing and specification for its new GLB SUV – the latest in its growing line-up of crossovers and SUVs.

The GLB slots between the GLA and GLC in the Mercedes range, but thanks to clever packaging, it’s actually roomier than the more expensive GLC.

Sharing its underpinnings with the B-Class MPV, the GLB is a model focused on practicality, and comes with seven seats as standard – though selected versions can be specified with five seats.

At launch, the GLB will be offered with three engine options, starting with a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol producing 161bhp, badged as the GLB 200.

Up next is the 2.0-litre diesel-powered GLB 200d, which makes do with 148bhp. The same engine makes 187bhp in GLB 220d form, which makes it the fastest in the range with a 0-60mph time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 135mph.

Buyers can choose between front-wheel-drive or ‘4Matic’ all-wheel-drive. An automatic gearbox is fitted to all versions, with seven gears on the petrol and eight on diesel models.

Prices start from £34,200 for the Sport model, which comes with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system as standard.

Up next is the AMG Line grade, which starts from £35,700. This adds 19-inch alloy wheels, an AMG styling pack, and mircrofibre and artificial leather-upholstered seats.

Following this is the Premium trim – the only grade to get the five-seat option. This adds ambient lighting, a reversing camera, a larger touchscreen and a more powerful sound system. These Premium versions start from £38,700.

Sitting at the top of the range is the Premium Plus model, which costs from £41,700. This adds Multibeam LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control, among other safety features.

The GLB is on sale now, with first customer deliveries expected in December.