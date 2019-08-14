Jaguar calls for Oxford English Dictionary to change its online definition of a car

Jaguar is urging the Oxford English Dictionary to update its online definition of a car because it doesn’t take into account electric vehicles.

The OED, published by the Oxford University Press (OUP), defines a car as “a road vehicle powered by a motor (usually an internal combustion engine) designed to carry a driver and a small number of passengers, and usually having two front and two rear wheels, esp. for private, commercial, or leisure use”.

Meanwhile, Lexico, formerly OxfordDictionaries.com, which is a collection of dictionary websites powered by the OUP, defines a car as “a road vehicle, typically with four wheels, powered by an internal combustion engine and able to carry a small number of people”.

(Nissan)

Jaguar, which makes the award-winning all-electric I-PACE, has submitted a formal application to have the definitions updated to include alternatively fuelled vehicles, such as EVs.

Its zero-emission SUV was named 2019 World Car of the Year at the New York Motor Show.

David Browne, head of Jaguar Land Rover’s naming committee, said: “A lot of time and thought is put into the name of any new vehicle or technology to ensure it is consumer friendly, so it’s surprising to see that the definition of the car is a little outdated.

We’ve rewritten the rules. Can we now rewrite the dictionary? According to the current online definition, the all-electric #Jaguar #IPACE – 2019 World Car of the Year – isn’t a ‘car’ at all. We think it's time for a change. How would you #RedefineTheCar? pic.twitter.com/LDhpLbBTE0 — Jaguar UK (@JaguarUK) August 14, 2019

Advertising

“We are therefore inviting the Oxford English Dictionary and the Oxford Dictionaries to update their online classifications to reflect the shift from traditional internal combustion engines towards more sustainable powertrains.”

The OED describes itself as “the accepted authority on the English language”. It features 600,000 words and 3.5 million quotations that chart the evolution of the English language over the past 1,000 years.

Other dictionaries have slightly differing definitions for the word “car”. For example, Cambridge Dictionary says a car is “a road vehicle with an engine, four wheels, and seats for a small number of people”, while Collins defines it as “a motor vehicle with room for a small number of passengers”.

The Press Association has asked the OUP for comment.