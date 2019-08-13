Vauxhall drops ‘ever-more niche’ Insignia Country Tourer from line-up

Vauxhall has axed the Insignia Country Tourer from its range — less than two years since introducing it to the market.

Designed as a more rugged variant of the Insignia estate, the plastic-clad car has been cut from order books as a result of low demand.

(Vauxhall)

A Vauxhall spokesperson told the Press Association: “The market for this type of car is becoming ever-more niche, and the relatively small volumes that we’re dealing with do not justify keeping the model in our range any longer.”

The Insignia will remain on sale in regular ‘Sports Tourer’ estate form for the time being, however. Vauxhall hasn’t released official sales figures for the Country Tourer, though a report from motoring publication Autocar suggests the all-wheel-drive model accounted for less than one per cent of Insignia registrations.

Though Vauxhall says the market for such a car is ‘ever-more niche’, the pseudo-SUV estate is becoming more common on the market. Ford recently introduced a plastic-clad ‘Active’ variant of its Focus, while the Insignia’s key rival — the Passat — continues to be offered in Alltrack guise. Audi has also recently released new versions of its A4 and A6 Allroad models.