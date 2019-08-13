Porsche introduces plug-in hybrid Cayenne models with a high-performance V8

Porsche has introduced a high-performance plug-in hybrid version of the Cayenne as it continues to expand its portfolio of electrified models.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid will be offered on both SUV and ‘Coupe’ body styles, combining a 4.0-litre petrol V8 with an electric motor to offer 671bhp and 900Nm of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

(Porsche)

Both models have a top speed of 183mph and can sprint from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. Porsche claims 25 miles at speeds of up to 84mph can be covered on electric power alone, while economy is measured at between 72 and 76mpg, with emissions of 85 to 90g/km of CO2.

The 14.1kWh battery pack is installed beneath the load-space floor and can be recharged within six hours at a conventional 230-volt power output, or 2.4 hours via a 7.2kW AC charger.

The Porsche Cayenne range now features a plug-in hybrid as its flagship model. The top-of-the-range SUV has 680 PS and an emissions-free electric range of 19 miles. https://t.co/qHnXfdZ577 #emobility #Porsche pic.twitter.com/kOa2HH8SXX — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 13, 2019

Technical equipment included as standard includes an electric roll stabilisation system, ceramic brakes, 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels and air suspension. Optional extras include 22-inch alloy wheels and rear-wheel steering.

Porsche has also added a less performance-focused hybrid to the Coupe range, which has a power output of 456bhp and 700Nm of torque. This powertrain has been reintroduced to the Cayenne SUV range with the addition of a petrol particulate filter in order to meet latest emissions regulations.