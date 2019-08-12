Alpine A110S pricing and specification revealed

The more powerful, performance-focused version of the Alpine A110 will cost from £56,810 when it goes on sale next month.

The A110S uses the same lightweight sports car layout as other models in the range, but the turbocharged 1.8-litre engine has been given a 40bhp boost to 288bhp, while torque is now up to 320Nm. The engine note has also been enhanced via an active sports exhaust.

(Alpine)

To help compensate for the extra power, Alpine has upgraded the brakes to 320mm bi-material discs and Brembo calipers. The 18-inch alloy wheels are also now wrapped in wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres to further improve grip.

The suspension has also been overhauled, with a 4mm drop in the ride height and stiffer springs and anti-roll bars. The electronic stability control has also been adapted to account for the improved grip these upgrades provide.

Experience in one minute the reveal of the #AlpineA110S at Le Mans, the latest version of the A110 range. Intensely Alpine. #AlpineCars pic.twitter.com/1uPfJAimZX — Alpine UK (@AlpineCarsUK) June 13, 2019

Buyers of the A110S can also select from a variety of optional extras, including a carbon-fibre roof panel that shaves 1.9kg from the 1,114kg kerbweight for £2,208, and carbon-fibre-backed versions of the standard Sabelt bucket seats for £1,656. The Thunder Grey Matt paint job is newly introduced with the A110S, and at £4,440 is also available on A110 Pure and Legende models.

Order books for the Alpine A110S will open on September 3.