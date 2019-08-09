Hyundai reveals UK pricing for Kona Hybrid and new Ioniq

Hyundai has revealed pricing for its latest electrified models – the Kona Hybrid and the Ioniq hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric.

Each variant continues the firm’s focus on offering affordable low-emission motoring, with the least expensive of the lot being the Kona Hybrid, which starts from £22,495.

(Hyundai)

The SUV shares its hybrid powertrain with the Ioniq, meaning you get a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired to a 32kW electric motor. The total power output is 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, while the battery is recharged using regenerative braking that harvests energy usually lost when slowing down.

The entry level SE model offers climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Premium trim starts at £24,295 and adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, a premium sound system, keyless entry, 18-inch alloy wheels and a driver assistance package. Step up to Premium SE, starting from £27,195, and you get LED headlights, leather seats, and a more advanced safety package.

NEWS: Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification changes for the New IONIQ range, which will be in showrooms from the 5th September. Read more here: https://t.co/9Dc0oZ9sTp pic.twitter.com/vOaVZRIEO1 — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) August 8, 2019

The Ioniq, on the other hand, starts at £22,795 for the hybrid, £29,895 for the plug-in hybrid, and £32,895 for the all-electric version.

The Hybrid is available with an entry level SE Connect trim level, with standard equipment including 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, parking sensors, and cruise control. Plug-in hybrid and electric version start at the Premium trim level, with equipment varying slightly across each powertrain.

The Hyundai Kona Hybrid goes on sale from September 30, while the updated Ioniq models will be available from September 5.