BMW reveals more efficient 2 Series Active Tourer plug-in hybrid

BMW has introduced an upgraded version of its 2 Series Active Tourer plug-in hybrid, which is said to deliver more electric-only range while also cutting back on CO2 emissions.

As a result of improved battery technology, the 225xe is said to be capable of up to 35 miles of range on battery power alone — up from 28 miles in its predecessor — while CO2 now weighs in at 42g/km on the WLTP cycle.

More efficient and versatile than ever: market launch of the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer. Electrically powered range has been increased to 57 kilometres.Read more: https://t.co/mbSLvYg4xU#BMWGroup #BMW #THE2 #hybridhttps://t.co/h7vrMovIeF pic.twitter.com/SlgdZIa3tW — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) August 9, 2019

When connected to a BMW i Wallbox, the battery can be charged from empty to full in under three hours and 15 minutes.

Power still comes from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine linked to an electric motor. Total output from the powertrain is 221bhp and 385Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an automatic gearbox — resulting in a 6.5-second 0-60mph time and a 126mph top speed.

Despite increased electric capability, the 225xe retains the same practicality as before. Boot space weighs in at 400 litres with all five seats in place — increasing to 1,350 litres with the rear row folded down.

(BMW)

Full UK specifications for the car are yet to be confirmed, but BMW has confirmed selectable drive and battery modes will be part of the package. These include Sport, Comfort and Eco Pro, along with an eDrive button that allows battery usage to be configured — with Auto eDrive letting the car decide, Max eDrive allowing for a pure EV experience and Save Battery doing exactly as it says on the tin.

No word yet on when the upgraded BMW 225xe will arrive on our shores, but early 2020 would be a reasonable expectation. Expect pricing to be similar to the current car’s going rate of £35,300.