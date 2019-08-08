The Tushek TS 900 Apex is a 1,340bhp hybrid hypercar from Slovenia

Tushek has revealed the latest evolution of its V8-powered supercar, creating a petrol-electric hybrid hypercar with 1,340bhp.

The Tushek TS 900 Apex utilises the 4.2-litre Audi-sourced V8 that is familiar to the range, but couples it to two electric motors. One is placed on each front wheel, providing a combined 644bhp alone.

(Tushek)

Thanks to those electric motors, Tushek claims the Apex can travel up to 31 miles on electric power. The hybrid system also provides torque vectoring and instant torque delivery, while power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Because battery packs are heavy, Tushek has given its hypercar a raft of weight saving measures, including a chrome-moly space frame and a carbon body, while a removable hard-top saves further weight if the weather’s fine.

The Apex gets 19-inch forged BBS wheels with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, housing large Brembo brakes.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but it will make its public debut at the Salon Privé car show in September.