Pricing revealed for all-new Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall has revealed pricing and specifications for its all-new Corsa, entering its fifth UK generation.

Introduced in 1993 as a replacement for the Nova, the Corsa has come on to become a favourite on our shores — and the latest variant is available from £15,550.

That price secures an entry-level SE model, with standard equipment here including 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel and LED headlights with LED daytime running lights.

Upgrading to SRi adds a comprehensive level of kit, such as LED front fog lamps, tinted rear windows, an exterior styling pack, a black roof, alloy pedals, LED taillights, a chrome-tipped exhaust, rear parking sensors and a selectable ‘Sport’ drive mode. SRi models are priced from £18,700.

Following that, Elite Nav brings satellite navigation, electric folding door mirrors, leather-effect upholstery, a panoramic rear-view camera, front parking sensors and ambient LED lighting to the car plus both Vauxhall’s ‘Sight & Light’ and ‘Winter’ option packs. Elite Nav models command an asking price from £18,990.

Sitting at the top of the range is Ultimate Nav, available from £25,990. This brings 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather massaging seats, IntelliLux LED headlights, keyless entry, electronic climate control and the firm’s ‘Radar’ pack.

Two petrol engines are available for the supermini — a three-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit producing 74bhp and a turbocharged unit of equal capacity developing 99bhp — while a sole 101bhp diesel is available too.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the all-electric e-Corsa, though expect it to command a price higher than any of its internal combustion-engined counterparts.

Order books for the new Vauxhall Corsa are now open, with first deliveries expected in January 2020.