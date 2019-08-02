BMW updates plug-in hybrid 5 Series with longer electric range

BMW has announced an updated version of its 530e plug-in hybrid, which has a longer electric-only range and improved economy.

The model has received new battery cell technology that increases the electric range to between 38 and 41 miles, meaning many journeys could be undertaken without engaging the petrol engine at all.

(BMW)

Thanks to the new battery technology, which sees its capacity increase from 9.2 to 12.0kWh without increasing in physical size, the combined CO2 emissions figure has dropped 20 per cent to 36g/km.

The hybrid system comprises of a battery-electric motor combined with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which routes power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The combined power output is 249bhp and 420Nm of torque, with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions available.

By fitting the battery under the rear seats, BMW says it has managed to limit intrusion into the boot. However, cargo capacity is still down considerably on non-hybrid models at 410 litres, compared with 530.

BMW has conducted a full-cycle CO2 certification for the 530e, which looked at the procurement of raw materials, supply chain, production, the customer use phase and even end-of-life recycling.

It says the 530e’s CO2 footprint is 23 per cent smaller than the 530i petrol model when charged with typical European power, or as much as 47 per cent smaller when running on green energy.