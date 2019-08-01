Ultra-limited 791bhp Pagani Huayra Roadster BC revealed

Pagani has revealed the Huayra Roadster BC, a convertible version of the ultra-light, track-focused Huayra BC.

Performance comes from a new twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12, built exclusively for the Italian firm by AMG. It’s now the only V12 that Mercedes-Benz’s performance arm builds, making 791bhp and 1050Nm of torque.

(Pagani)

The Huayra Roadster BC might look like the standard convertible in its basic shape, but Pagani says every panel has been changed and made from carbon-fibre, which combined with the carbon-fibre and titanium monocoque, contributes to the supercar’s low 1,250kg weight.

The Roadster BC retains a number of technical upgrades fitted to the coupe BC, such as electronically controlled dampers, lighter alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and improved aerodynamics. New features include a titanium exhaust system, which works with the rear diffuser in an F1-inspired set-up that increases downforce.

Inside, it’s typical Pagani lunacy and precision build quality. There’s an open gear-shift mechanism, leather-trimmed bucket seats and carbon-fibre trim.

Just 40 Pagani Huayra Roadster BCs will be built, with a price tag of approximately £3.3 million.