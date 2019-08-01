Audi introduces entry-level e-tron

Audi has announced a new entry-level version of its e-tron SUV that ‘will bring the first fully electric Audi within easier reach’.

The new ’50 quattro’ will have a 71kWh battery and two electric motors that provide a range of up to 186 miles. That’s compared with 237 miles from a 95kWh battery on the 55 quattro.

(Audi0

The new battery also comes with a reduced charging rate, down 30kW to 120kW, though Audi says it should be able to get from zero to 80 per cent charge within 30 minutes, just like the 55.

The system’s output is 308bhp and 540Nm of torque, with a motor on each axle providing four-wheel drive. The e-tron 50 can go from 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 118mph.

(Audi)

A new charging system is available as an option and will be introduced later this year. It allows for smart home charging, such as waiting until off-peak times to fill the battery and charging through a home’s solar-generated power supply.

Pricing has not yet been revealed, but expect the 50 to offer a decent saving over the 55’s £71,560 starting price.