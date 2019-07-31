Menu

Triumph unveils all-new Rocket 3

Motors | Published:

Powerful new motorcycle comes in R and GT specifications

The Rocket is available in R and GT specifications

Triumph has revealed its much-anticipated Rocket 3 after several months of teasers and hints surrounding the all-new model.

The powerful cruiser model is available in either R or GT specifications, building on the reputation set by the previous Rocket 2.

It’s powered by a 2500cc in-line engine – the largest engine ever fitted to any mass-built motorcycle. Peak power is 164.7bhp, and a new electronics package with corner ABS and lean-sensitive traction control means that riders are helped to keep that power on the straight and narrow.

There are four different rider modes to choose from – Road, Rain and Sport – as well as fourth mode which is configured to the rider’s specific requirements.

It’s lighter, too, and has managed to shed over 40kg compared to the previous-generation Rocket. Avon Cobra tyres sit at the front and back, and the Rocket also gets Showa 47mm adjustable forks and Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes.

Full LED headlights are fitted up front
(Triumph)

A full colour TFT screen is fitted too, which gives access to multiple screen modes and includes Bluetooth connectivity. A GoPro can even be connectd to the bike and controlled via the switchgear.

The Rocket features the largest engine ever fitted to a production motorcycle
(Triumph)

The two separate versions – R and GT – give buyers an option when opting for a Rocket 3. The former is a naked roadster model with a more hardcore riding position and a single seat, while the latter is slightly more comfort-orientated with pulled back handlebars and a more relaxed riding position.

Prices are yet to be announced, but it’s expected that the R will cost from £19,500 and the GT from £19,900 when the duo arrive in dealerships this December.

