Triumph unveils all-new Rocket 3

Triumph has revealed its much-anticipated Rocket 3 after several months of teasers and hints surrounding the all-new model.

The powerful cruiser model is available in either R or GT specifications, building on the reputation set by the previous Rocket 2.

It’s powered by a 2500cc in-line engine – the largest engine ever fitted to any mass-built motorcycle. Peak power is 164.7bhp, and a new electronics package with corner ABS and lean-sensitive traction control means that riders are helped to keep that power on the straight and narrow.

There are four different rider modes to choose from – Road, Rain and Sport – as well as fourth mode which is configured to the rider’s specific requirements.

It’s lighter, too, and has managed to shed over 40kg compared to the previous-generation Rocket. Avon Cobra tyres sit at the front and back, and the Rocket also gets Showa 47mm adjustable forks and Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes.

(Triumph)

A full colour TFT screen is fitted too, which gives access to multiple screen modes and includes Bluetooth connectivity. A GoPro can even be connectd to the bike and controlled via the switchgear.

(Triumph)

The two separate versions – R and GT – give buyers an option when opting for a Rocket 3. The former is a naked roadster model with a more hardcore riding position and a single seat, while the latter is slightly more comfort-orientated with pulled back handlebars and a more relaxed riding position.

Prices are yet to be announced, but it’s expected that the R will cost from £19,500 and the GT from £19,900 when the duo arrive in dealerships this December.