Porsche introduces entry-level 911 Carrera

Porsche has announced that it is adding an entry-level Carrera model to its current 911 line-up – with prices starting at £82,793.

Available in either hardtop or Cabriolet layouts – the latter commanding an increased base price of £92,438 – the Carrera can be up to £10,000 cheaper than the S model.

It’s powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine as found in the S cars, but here produces 380bhp rather than the 444bhp put out by its more powerful stablemates.

When it comes to performance, Porsche claims that the Carrera will go from 0-60mph in four seconds – just half a second slower than it took the old Carrera S to do the same sprint. An optional Sport Chrono package will shave around 0.2 seconds off the Carrera’s 0-60mph time, too.

It’s currently only available with Porsche’s PDK automatic transmission, though a manual option could be added along the line. Flat-out, it’ll hit 182mph and Porsche claims that a return between 26.2mpg and 28.5mpg is possible, depending on specification.

(Porsche)

Compared to the Carrera S, the base car receives slightly smaller brakes and wheels, though it still gets the same suite of driving modes. Inside, the cabin has been kept the same as the Carrera S, meaning that it retains the same 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and host of in-car features.