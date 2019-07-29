Pagani teases Huayra BC Roadster ahead of Pebble Beach reveal

Pagani has teased a new version of its Huayra ahead of a reveal at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Believed to be the BC Roadster, it’s the latest in a long line of special-edition cars from the Italian supercar manufacturer. The BC is a lightened and more powerful version of the regular Huayra, and it’s likely the roadster will carry these enhancements over — albeit without a fixed roof.

If so, expect its AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged V12 engine to produce a whopping 735bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. It’s possible this car could be even lighter than its coupe variant too, with the Italian firm having made the regular Huayra Roadster undercut its roofed sibling on the scales.

Pagani has revealed little on what’s likely to be the BC Roadster, with just two images of the car under a cover posted on Instagram. One shows a front view with the model’s distinctive headlights lit up, while another gives a side view of the car — with some of the metal peeking out.

Clear to see from that second image is a large rear wing, while a multi-coloured livery and racing number decal appear to be present too. The posts are simply captioned ‘a tremendous science and design challenge’ and ‘a triumph of beauty, an ode to renaissance’ respectively.

If reports are true, just 100 examples of this special-edition Pagani Huayra are slated for production. The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance takes place on August 18 in California, USA.