Ford adds Trend specification to Fiesta line-up

Motors | Published:

UK’s top-selling car gains an additional trim level

A new mesh grille features at the front

Ford has added an all-new trim line to its successful Fiesta range.

Called Trend, the new specification brings with it 16-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint and privacy glass as standard. The new trim replaces Zetec as the supermini’s entry-level specification.

All Trend cars get 16-inch alloy wheels
(Ford)

It also includes Ford’s Sync infotainment system which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Priced from £15,995, the new Trend is available on both three- and five-door bodystyles, and also adds a mesh design for the front grille as well as daytime running lights.

Apple CarPlay and Android Audio are included as standard
(Ford)

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain managing director, said: “Our new Fiesta Trend has stand-out appeal thanks to looks and equipment. It has been designed with our value Fiesta shopper in mind and represents the package of styling and ease of use they require.”

The Trend is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine, and monthly payments start at £120 over four years with a £5,000 deposit and 9,000 annual mileage. Deliveries for the new Ford Fiesta Trend are expected to start next month.

