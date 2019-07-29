Audi reveals off-road-inspired Audi A1 Citycarver

Audi has revealed the A1 Citycarver, a more robust-looking version of its premium supermini.

The Citycarver’s key differentiation with the standard A1 is its increased ride height, which is two inches higher than before. This is achieved through raising the suspension 1.4 inches and fitting bigger wheels.

(Audi)

It has chunky wheel arches, a front grille similar to Audi’s Q range of SUVs, and stainless steel-coloured underbody protection, which aim to evoke 4×4 imagery – though Audi hints that it would only be capable over ‘slightly rough terrain’.

The interior is largely the same as the standard model, with the only differences down to trim level choices. There are three equipment lines available for the Citycarver, called advanced, design selection and S line.

There’s a fully digital instrument cluster as standard, with Audi’s digital cockpit available on higher trims. A 10.1-inch infotainment system is included as standard, with an optional upgrade that includes Google Earth navigation, live traffic updates and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Orders will open in August, with deliveries expected later in 2019. At launch, a special ‘edition one’ trim level will be offered, which features a unique grey or orange paint option, 18-inch alloy wheels, black trim details and interior equipment levels based on the S line trim.