Special edition Ford Mustang revealed to celebrate 55th anniversary

Motors | Published:

Ford Mustang55 gets unique exterior styling and high-specification interior

Ford has revealed a special edition version of the Mustang to celebrate the model’s 55th anniversary.

Dubbed Mustang55, the new model is available in both fastback and convertible forms of the V8-powered GT, offering unique exterior styling and a high-specification interior.

(Ford)

On the outside, the anniversary edition gets lower bodywork on the side, dissolve-effect black bonnet stripes and a black painted roof on fastback models. There are also gloss black details, including the alloy wheels and front grille, as well as black badging.

Convertible models get a black cloth roof, while Shadow Black Mustang55s receive silver bonnet stripes. Meanwhile, there’s a unique gear shift knob for manual cars and unique drive selector for automatics.

Inside, standard equipment includes heated and cooled front seats, 12-speaker B&O sound system and Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system.

There are no upgrades to the drivetrain, so Mustang55 models use the same 5.0-litre V8 engine making 444bhp.

Roelant de Waard, Ford’s European marketing, sales and service vice president, said: “Mustang is one of an exclusive group of vehicles to achieve more than half a century of continuous production, and customers’ appetites for the world’s best-selling sports car show no sign of waning.

(Ford)

“Our new Mustang55 is the essence of Mustang, combining exciting performance, bold design, and comfort-enhancing technologies like our FordPass Connect on-board modem and B&O Sound System.”

A range of new styling upgrades have also been made available for the 2.3-litre EcoBoost, such as 19-inch machined alloy wheels, grey boot spoiler and door mirrors, and black bonnet stripes.

