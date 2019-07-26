SMMT tells Boris Johnson: ‘No-deal Brexit is simply not an option’

Boris Johnson was today urged by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders not to take the UK out of the European Union without a deal.

It congratulated him on his appointment as prime minister but said a no-deal Brexit was ‘simply not an option’. In its open letter, the organisation set out the UK automotive industry’s immediate and future priorities at what it called ‘a time of dramatic transformation for the sector’.

These, it said, included:

 Supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles by investing in infrastructure, incentives and securing a gigafactory in the UK

 Making the UK the most attractive destination for investors, creating an internationally competitive business environment

 Ensuring the sector continues to enjoy preferential trade with critical markets around the world, including the EU

Securing a Brexit deal to protect Britain’s biggest exporter must be next leader’s top priority, urges SMMT, as first-ever UK auto trade report highlights importance of £101bn trading powerhouse. #SMMTSummit https://t.co/qPNRFoJQH4 pic.twitter.com/vFWP1FKbIr — SMMT (@SMMT) June 25, 2019

Calling on Johnson to meet with the industry as soon as possible to help ‘deliver a British success story’, chief executive Mike Hawes wrote: “A no-deal Brexit presents an existential threat to our industry. We are highly integrated with Europe, and a no-deal Brexit would result in huge tariff costs and disruption that would threaten production, as well as further undermining international investors’ confidence in the UK.

Today the SMMT wrote to the Prime Minister, congratulating him on his appointment and setting out the #UKautomotive industry’s immediate and future priorities at a time of dramatic transformation for the sector. https://t.co/NoLIg9Iyka pic.twitter.com/Z0pNCm8M7X — SMMT (@SMMT) July 26, 2019

“We need a deal with the EU that secures frictionless and tariff-free trade. No-deal Brexit is simply not an option.”