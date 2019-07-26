Limited-edition Bentley Flying Spur sells for €700,000 at Elton John charity auction

An exclusive limited-edition Bentley Flying Spur has sold at a winning bid of €700,000 (circa £627,000) during Elton John’s AIDS Foundation midsummer gala auction.

Won by an anonymous bidder, the limited-edition Bentley is part of a strict 12-month production run, making it quite the collectable.

Sir Elton John, who was in competition with the anonymous bidder himself, said: “It’s because of the consistent support and kindness of so many people in this room that we are able to commit the Elton John AIDS Foundation to real partnerships with world leaders that can a make a future without AIDS.”

Bentley is proud to have supported #EJAFMidsummer by donating a new #FlyingSpur First Edition, auctioned last night with all proceeds given to the @ejaf. Image by @davidbenett @GettyImages. Learn more: https://t.co/xh4HwcI3wB pic.twitter.com/1YcEaRe7g8 — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) July 25, 2019

Though a Flying Spur was on show at the auction, the winning bidder has won the opportunity to create their own and completely bespoke example through Bentley’s co-creation luxury service.

It will allow the owner to specify their own paint colour, interior trim and even the type of stitching sued on the seats. There are, according to the manufacturer, a ‘virtually limitless’ number of choices available when customising a Flying Spur, meaning that the auction winner will likely have the keys to a one-of-a-kind vehicle at the end of the process.

Yesterday was such an amazing success, raising $6M at our first-ever #EJAFMidsummer in the South of France to support HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, supporting services, and advocacy programs across the globe. Thanks to all our partners for helping make #EJAFMidsummer happen. pic.twitter.com/5YYcNxlkje — Elton John AIDS Fdn (@ejaf) July 25, 2019

Powered by a W12 engine, the Flying Spur can go from 0-60mph in just 3.7 seconds, sending its power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As standard, the Flying Spur costs from £165,000.