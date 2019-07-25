Skoda combats hay fever with new climate control tech

Hay fever impacting you behind the wheel? Skoda’s latest air conditioning technology is here to help.

Deployed in its new Scala hatchback, a development of the car’s Climatronic dual-zone air con system is able to detect when pollen could enter the car. It immediately defaults to an energy-saving recirculation mode which prevents harmful particles coming into the cabin.

To do this, it utilises an air quality sensor and cabin filter to remove the pollen before it can irritate occupants of the car. With pollen forecasts across much of the country set at high, this system could prove to be a miracle for many drivers at this time of the year.

With a very #hot and #sunny day to come, #UV levels will be high for most. However good news for hay fever sufferers as the grass #pollen season is coming to an end in the south, with levels reducing to low pic.twitter.com/AzykahfjX2 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2019

Skoda isn’t the only firm to offer pollen-fighting mechanisms in its cars, though. Tesla’s ‘Bioweapon Defence Mode’ is capable of filtering out the particles — as well as bacteria and air pollution — for the comfort of occupants.

If you’re a hay fever sufferer and don’t fancy purchasing a new Skoda Scala or Tesla to try and combat it, simple steps such as changing an old cabin filter in your current car for a fresh one can help prevent pollen entering the cabin. If you’re taking medication for hay fever, check with a pharmacist or doctor that it’s safe to use while driving as common side effects include drowsiness and sickness.