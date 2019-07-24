Volkswagen celebrates one million Touaregs with special edition model

Volkswagen has introduced a special milestone model of its Touareg SUV after the one-millionth example of the premium SUV rolled off the production line.

Called – perhaps unsurprisingly – ‘One Million’, this special-edition car features a completely new paint colour, as well as two new types of alloy wheel design in either 20- or 21-inch sizes.

(Volkswagen)

‘One million’ has been inscribed into the sill panel trim pieces, alongside bespoke badges on the b-pillars. The wheel arch strips and rear diffuser have been finished in a gloss black colour, helping to contrast the car’s exterior colour.

Inside, there’s a full leather interior with diamond stitching – and this finish has been applied to the dash panel, steering wheel and gear lever too. The car even comes with a key finished in the same leather.

(Volkswagen)

Technology-wise, the One Million features Volkswagen’s latest 15-inch infotainment display, as well as a 12-inch digital instrument binnacle.

The One Million edition uses the regular Touareg’s turbocharged V6 diesel engine, which produces 282bhp.

The One Million is currently only available in Europe, where it is priced from €80,880 (around £72,000), but Volkswagen is assessing demand for the model in the UK – so it could be arriving in British dealerships soon.