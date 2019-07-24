Audi releases distinctive new Q3 Sportback

Audi has introduced a sleek new take on its Q3 SUV – the Q3 Sportback.

The Sportback shares its underpinnings with the regular Q3, but gets a 29mm drop in roof height and a 16mm bump in exterior length. Though slightly narrower than the regular car, the Sportback has been fitted with a newly-designed grille which aims to make it appear wider than it actually is.

And though rear headroom is reduced as result of that sloping roofline, sliding rear seats mean that the Sportback can offer the same 530-litre boot as the standard Q3.

(Audi)

Three engines will be available at launch; a 227bhp four-cylinder petrol, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with the choice of either 148bhp and 187bhp. Both the petrol and the higher-output diesel will use a seven-speed automatic gearbox, while the lower-powered diesel utilises a six-speed manual instead.

Inside, the cabin will feel familiar to anyone who has sat in the current Q3. The same 10.1-inch infotainment screen dominates the centre of the cabin, giving access to features such as satellite navigation and media functions.

(Audi)

There are a few changes to the tech on offer over the standard Q3, however. Amazon Alexa is now fully integrated into the system, while Audi has installed its new Car-to-X services too. These allow the car to receive information from a city’s traffic computer, allowing it to tell the driver when lights ahead will turn green.

No prices for the new Q3 Sportback have been announced yet, but they’re likely to start around £35,000 when it goes on sale this autumn.