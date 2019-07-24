Alvis extends range of historic continuation models

British car maker Alvis has announced that it will be extending its range of continuation models based on cars it produced before the company stopped building models in 1968.

Customers are able to choose from a range of six body options, and these new models will be produced alongside the firm’s existing range of cars. They include vehicles such as the Park Ward Drop Head, Graber Super Coupe and Graber Super Cabriolet.

Powering them are six-cylinder engines built using plans from the original models – though they have been modernised with the introduction of fuel injection and electronic management systems.

Even air conditioning, an up-to-date sound system and servo-assisted brakes can be added to the cars, which start at £250,000.

Alan Stote, owner of The Alvis Car Company, said: “Our models are, literally, what Alvis would have created had it not halted production for over 50 years.

“The factory had planned to build 150 4.3-litre chassis in 1938. As the site suffered serious damage by bombing in 1940, only 73 chassis were completed so we will continue that series, with new chassis, built to the original drawings.”

Each car takes up to 5,000 hours to build, and every one is hand built at the company’s Kenilworth Works. Rather than re-imagined versions of classics, the Alvis vehicles are true continuations – with the 4.3-litre powered cars featuring chassis numbers which carry on from the numbers given to pre-war production cars.