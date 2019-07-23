Renault electrifies a classic with e-Plein Air

Renault has unveiled an all-new take on the electric car – with its e-Plein Air retro concept.

It’s a retro take on the electric car, and is based on the original Renault Plein Air, first introduced back in 1968. It was a door-less convertible which sat on the underpinnings of the original Renault 4.

However, for the e-Plein Air, Renault has done away with the original’s petrol engine, instead replacing it with the all-electric drivetrain from the current Twizy.

✅ A modernized #Design✅ Electrical components of the #RenaultTWIZY✅ A playful version that reminds us of the “Plein Air” model ✨Our Renault 4L is e-credible ✨ pic.twitter.com/Oht4aiFpf3 — Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) July 22, 2019

Though the all-electric range of the concept has yet to be announced, it’s likely to be around the 30-mile mark. Styling touches include a closed-off front grille, bright blue seats and a bespoke luggage rack at the rear.

The concept has been designed and built by Renault Classic in partnership with French classic car specialists Melun Retro Passion. Currently a one-off, it has been designed to see how retro models could be adapted for the electrified age.

Time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 4L International, gathering all #Renault4L lovers!At this occasion, a very special version has been created… Any idea? ? pic.twitter.com/sTpvue8BJE — Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) July 22, 2019

Renault Classic looks after the firm’s heritage models, and it will be showcasing the e-Plein Air at the 4L International event – a show which is dedicated to celebrating the Renault 4.

The concept follows in the footsteps of other retro-inspired EVs, with the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar and Mini all issuing their own takes on a classic electric car. As the e-Plein Air is just a concept for now, there are no concrete plans to put it into production.