Menu

Advertising

Renault electrifies a classic with e-Plein Air

Motors | Published:

Retro model uses the all-electric Twizy as a basis

The e-Plein Air uses the running gear from a Twizy

Renault has unveiled an all-new take on the electric car – with its e-Plein Air retro concept.

It’s a retro take on the electric car, and is based on the original Renault Plein Air, first introduced back in 1968. It was a door-less convertible which sat on the underpinnings of the original Renault 4.

However, for the e-Plein Air, Renault has done away with the original’s petrol engine, instead replacing it with the all-electric drivetrain from the current Twizy.

Though the all-electric range of the concept has yet to be announced, it’s likely to be around the 30-mile mark. Styling touches include a closed-off front grille, bright blue seats and a bespoke luggage rack at the rear.

The concept has been designed and built by Renault Classic in partnership with French classic car specialists Melun Retro Passion. Currently a one-off, it has been designed to see how retro models could be adapted for the electrified age.

Renault Classic looks after the firm’s heritage models, and it will be showcasing the e-Plein Air at the 4L International event – a show which is dedicated to celebrating the Renault 4.

The concept follows in the footsteps of other retro-inspired EVs, with the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar and Mini all issuing their own takes on a classic electric car. As the e-Plein Air is just a concept for now, there are no concrete plans to put it into production.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News