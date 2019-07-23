Audi reveals updated SQ7

Audi has lifted the lid on its updated SQ7 ahead of its arrival on sale in the UK next month.

Powered by a 429bhp turbocharged V8 diesel engine, the SQ7 punches hard with 900Nm of torque and an ability to go from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds. Flat-out, it’ll hit a limited top speed of 155mph.

It utilises a 48V mild-hybrid electrically-boosted compressor, which combines with the two traditional turbochargers to help deliver the torque smoothly at lower speeds.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro system, while all cars receive air suspension as standard.

Back up to speed – The new look Audi SQ7 TDI now gains a fully digital cabin with touch operation and extensive equipment, whilst retaining its suitably potent 435PS, 900Nm electrically boosted V8 TDI https://t.co/Bxol0u99JN pic.twitter.com/cYQord4MXv — Audi UK Press Office (@AudiUKPress) July 22, 2019

A variety of specific performance-orientated touches have been applied to the SQ7 to help differentiate it from the rest of the range, with features such as quad exhaust pipes, 21-inch cast aluminium wheels and an updated grille helping to give the SQ7 a sportier look.

Inside, the Audi receives leather sports seats and the firm’s latest infotainment system. A launch Vorsprung specification will be available when the car hits dealerships, adding HD Matrix LED headlights, a black styling package and larger 22-inch wheels to the car’s already comprehensive list of standard equipment.

(Audi)

All cars also get 400mm brake discs up front, and 370mm units at the rear with callipers finished in black with an ‘S’ logo. These can be painted red as an optional extra, however.

As mentioned, the SQ7 is set to go on sale in August, with prices likely to start around the £76,500 mark.