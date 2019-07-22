Cupra teases new all-electric concept car

Cupra has given a first glimpse at an all-new concept car set to debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

From the sole image released so far, the car’s crossover silhouette can be seen in a mirrored surface, along with a thin brake light bar broken up by an illuminated Cupra logo. Seat’s spin-off firm says the concept brings ‘the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sports coupe’ while also confirming it will be a fully-electric vehicle.

Other details are scarce, though Cupra says a diffuser at the back of the car takes the role of exhaust pipes in creating ‘an emotional feeling of performance’.

It’s the first car from the Spanish brand to be fully EV — albeit production hasn’t been confirmed — following on from the upcoming plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor. The latter is set to become the firm’s ‘halo’ model when it hits the market next year.

So far, Cupra only produces a high-performance version of the Seat Ateca — though it’s set to bring the previously-named Seat Leon Cupra under its wings for the hatchback’s next generation. A variant of the Ibiza supermini is rumoured to be on the horizon, too.

All will be revealed on the new Cupra concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, taking place from September 12 to 22.