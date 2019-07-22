Bentley reveals limited-run Flying Spur First Edition

Bentley has announced that a special First Edition version of its new Flying Spur luxury limo will be available for the first 12 months of the car’s production run.

The trim level will have a higher specification than normal, including various features as standard that would typically be optional.

(Bentley)

These include the Flying B mascot on the bonnet, a rotating display on the dashboard, configurable mood lighting, 22-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a suite of safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, night vision and a head-up display.

Unique to the First Edition are various Union Flag badges with a number one in the centre, a winged emblem on the seat headrests, and Union Flag First Edition treadplates.

To celebrate its centenary and to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala, Bentley will auction a Flying Spur First Edition. The new owner will be allowed to specify their car using the British firm’s ‘Co-Creation Luxury Service’, which is usually “offered only to a tiny selection of clients”. A member of Bentley’s design team will work with the new owner to make their car unique.

The Flying Spur features a 6.0-litre W12 petrol engine with 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. It can do the 0-60mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 2