Skoda reveals updated Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs

Skoda has revealed updates for its Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs for the 2020 model year.

The updates include a minor styling tweak that brings the models in line with the rest of the range plus new safety technologies and a fresh engine option.

(Skoda)

That new engine is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that has been added to the Karoq range, having already been available in the Kodiaq. It has a power output of 187bhp and has been fitted with a diesel particulate filter so that it meets the latest emissions regulations.

Side assist has now been added as optional safety equipment for both models, replacing the blind spot monitoring system. It uses radar sensors to monitor the driver’s blind spot and includes an alert that warns if cars are moving behind the driver while reversing.

The #SkodaKodiaq and #SkodaKaroq are entering the 2020 model year, now with:?The option of Side Assist, boasting a 70-m range & light signals on the insides of the wing mirrors?#SKODA lettering on the rearDiscover more features at:https://t.co/C3M6pOStRH pic.twitter.com/44VHBKzPJa — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) July 17, 2019

The optional adaptive chassis system, which includes drive mode selection, is now available on front-wheel drive models, where it was only on four-wheel drive models before. It changes the suspension’s settings depending on whether it’s in comfort, normal or sport mode.

To protect against keyless theft, which is becoming a big problem in the UK, Skoda has updated its keys to deactivate after a period of inactivity. It means that criminals cannot boost the signal of a key that is left in a house overnight to gain entry to a vehicle.

Advertising

(Skoda)

The exterior styling changes are minor. Both models now get ‘Skoda’ written across the bootlid in large lettering, as seen on the new Scala and Kamiq models. Meanwhile, a new 20-inch alloy wheel design is available on the Kodiaq’s Sportline, L&K and vRS trims.

Prices for the updated Skoda Karoq start at £21,945, while the Kodiaq is available from £29,095.