No-deal Brexit could see the UK hit by EV supply issues

If Britain leaves the EU without a deal it could have a negative impact on the supply of electric vehicles to the country.

New analysis by eco campaigners Transport and Environment (T&E) suggests that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on sale in the UK could almost triple from 60 this year to 176 by the end of 2020.

However, it warns that demand could outstrip supply in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

(MG)

Car manufacturers are pushing EVs to market to meet strict European Union (EU) rules on lowering emissions. If Britain leaves the EU without a deal, cars sold here will not count towards these regulations, so manufacturers will likely prioritise supplying countries where sales will help meet targets, according to T&E.

Greg Archer, UK director at T&E, said: “Thanks to new EU rules, a wave of new, longer range, and more affordable electric cars will be on sale across Europe.

⚡⚡Electric surge!⚡⚡The number of electric car models will triple in Europe by 2021, new analysis shows. Full details: https://t.co/mySLJAko7K pic.twitter.com/0hn3v5IA4r — Transport & Environment (@transenv) July 18, 2019

“But if the UK leaves the EU with no deal it will no longer be part of these rules and the cars sold in the UK won’t count towards meeting the carmakers’ targets. As a result, cars simply won’t be made available in large numbers in the UK, slowing progress in the shift to zero emissions cars here.”

There was positive news for UK production, though. T&E says production forecasts indicate that while the number of internal combustion engine vehicles manufactured here is expected to drop seven per cent between 2019 and 2025, overall vehicle production should increase by 11 per cent over the same period. This is because a number of electrified vehicles will be built here.