New Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 revealed with new looks and more power

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its updated GLC 43, which has received updated styling and increased performance from its petrol V6 engine.

The trim level is designed to bridge the gap between regular models and high-performance AMG 63 models.

The 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine has been reworked to provide 385bhp, about 23bhp more than before, while torque is now 520Nm. This has been achieved by fitting larger turbos and software adjustments.

Power is fed to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60mph sprint takes 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155mph.

On the exterior, there’s a new front radiator grille with vertical chrome-plated fins, revised LED headlights and taillights, and matte black air intake covers, all of which are present on both the SUV and Coupe variants. Inside, there are sports seats upholstered in leather and microfibre, aluminium trim pieces, and Mercedes’ latest iteration of its MBUX infotainment system.

Tobias Moers, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG, said: “The new GLC 43 SUV and Coupe in their latest guises also feature the AMG-specific radiator grille, identifying them straight away as fully-fledged members of our diverse and highly successful SUV family.

“This mid-size performance SUV combines new, expressive design features with enhanced performance, the innovative MBUX infotainment system and absolute viability in everyday use. And, of course, its exceptional agility and sporty driving dynamics mean that we are able to meet our brand promise of “Driving Performance” in this segment, too.”

Pricing and release dates are yet to be confirmed, but the GLC is likely to start around £50,000 for the SUV, with a small premium added for the Coupe. Deliveries are expected to begin before the end of the year.