Mazda announces specifications and pricing for Skyactiv-X-powered 3

Published:

New engine arrives in the UK this October

The Skyactiv-X combines the best of petrol and diesel engines

Mazda has revealed its pricing structure for its latest Skyactiv-X 3 model, ahead of its introduction in October.

Mazda 3 hatchback models fitted with the engine will start from £23,555, while a new saloon version is set to join the line-up in autumn.

The new supercharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is claimed to offer the best of both worlds – combining technology used in both petrol and diesel engines. It uses cylinder pressure to combust the fuel-air mixture – like a diesel – but can activate sky plugs when the engine reaches higher revs, just like a petrol.

Overall it produces 178bhp and 224Nm of torque, enabling the Mazda3 to go from 0-60mph in eight seconds and onwards to a top speed of 134mph. Power is sent to the wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Top-spec models can be specified with all-wheel-drive, too.

Mazda claims that the all-new engine should return up to 51.4mpg while emitting 103g/km CO2. The powertrain joins a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel in the car’s list of engine options.

A variety of trim levels are available, ranging from entry-level SE-L right up to range-topping GT Sport Tech, with all cars coming with LED headlights, rear parking sensors and cruise control as standard.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

