Mercedes-AMG launches all-new CLA45 S Shooting Brake

Motors | Published:

Compact estate arrives with 415bhp

The new CLA45 S Shooting Brake produces 415bhp

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its latest performance model – the CLA45 S Shooting Brake.

Utilising the same powertrain as found on the A45 S, it sees the compact estate car producing 415bhp and 500Nm of torque from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

Power is sent to the road via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The setup enables the car to go from 0-60mph in under four seconds according to Mercedes, and flat-out it will hit 168mph.

The A45’s extensive traction control system has been carried over onto the Shooting Brake too, which allows drivers to choose from Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race modes to help tailor the car’s settings to their needs.

The driver can also change the car’s level of damping thanks to a ride control system, and the car receives a full aerodynamic package too – though it’s not as aggressive as the one found on the A45 hatchback.

The interior of the CLA features sports seats and a matching steering wheel
(Mercedes-AMG)

Of course, being an estate the Shooting Brake edges the rest of the A-Class models when it comes to practicality. There’s a full 505-litre boot at the back, and this can be extended by folding the rear seats down.

Inside, the Shooting Brake features Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, as well as a sports steering wheel and matching sports seats.

Prices for the new model have yet to be announced, but it’s expected to cost around £55,000 when it goes on sale towards the end of the year.

