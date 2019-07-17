Former One Direction tour van heading to auction

A modified 2012 Volkswagen Crafter used as a tour bus by members of One Direction is heading to auction next month.

Set to sell with Classic Car Auctions in Leamington Spa on August 3rd, the van was built for Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of the now-defunct boy band.

(Classic Car Auctions)

The most obvious external feature is a Scooby Doo-inspired Mystery Machine livery, which was installed by car wrap specialist Yiannimize. There are also four CCTV cameras, a PA system and water jets, which may still be useful if its future owner is also a likely-to-be-mobbed star.

Inside, there’s a hefty amount of customisation, including a sound system, laser lights, underfloor heating and remote air conditioning.

(Classic Car Auctions)

A 55-inch Sony plasma TV is the centrepiece of a gamers’ nirvana, including modern Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation systems, as well as classic consoles from Atari and Nintendo.

There are two cosy-looking seats, embroidered to include the initials of the two pop stars, plus a slightly less luxurious backbench for three, presumably to facilitate the other members of the band if they ever elected to tag along.

Treat yourself to a piece of music memorabilia with this #OneDirection Tour bus! The 2012 VW Crafter van, wrapped in the style of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, is going for £30,000 to £40,000 at the next @classiccarauc event on Aug 3 at the Warwickshire Event Centre! pic.twitter.com/UJczqnC0wl — Motorpoint (@motorpoint) July 14, 2019

As you might expect, all the special amenities are in the back; the front of the van is rather more standard fare, though it looks to have custom seats.

Having completed just 4,000 miles in its life, the heavily-personalised motor is nearly-new, and is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000.